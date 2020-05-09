'Many boats in distress,' several have sunk during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis, TSCO says

Reports of sinking boats on Lake Travis began coming in on the Citizen app at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has responded to "many boats in distress" during the "Trump Boat Parade" on Lake Travis, a spokesperson with the TSCO confirmed to KVUE. Several boats have sunk.

Reports of sinking boats on Lake Travis began coming in on the Citizen app at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. TSCO confirmed boats in distress throughout the parade route, including at Paradise Cove, West Beach, Point Venture and Hurst Creek.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that as of 3 p.m., TCSO had responded to multiple boats, but there have been no reports of injuries. ATCEMS said some boats went down near Emerald Point Marina.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also assisted by providing one boat.

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Supporters of President Trump had gathered on the lake for a parade Saturday morning and afternoon. According to a Facebook page for the event, more than 2,000 people were planning to attend, with another more than 5,000 “interested.”

The event organizer encouraged "boats of all shapes and sizes" to participate in the parade, which would feature skydivers parachuting from a helicopter "with smoke and flags flying."

After the skydivers, boats were set to line up and head west, turning around at Point Venture and ending back at Emerald Point, according to the event plan.

Crowds of viewers came out in the masses today at #LakeTravis for the #Trump Boat Parade to support the @POTUS ahead of the November #election @KVUE pic.twitter.com/DHCziqkMDz — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) September 5, 2020

Everything really is bigger in Texas! Take a look at the hundreds of boats gathered on Lake Travis right now for a boat parade honoring President @realDonaldTrump! Senate District 24 supports our President! #TrumpBoatParade #txlege pic.twitter.com/zvZHT8EjtO — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) September 5, 2020

Similar parades have taken place in other locations around the country, such as Florida and California.

Organizer Pacey Chynow told KVUE’s news partner The Austin American-Statesman law enforcement in the area had been notified of the event, which she expected to be peaceful.

She told the Statesman the intent is not to raise money for President Trump’s reelection campaign but to rally support for the president.

