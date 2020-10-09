Missouri lieutenant governor candidate Bill Slantz

Bill Slantz is a libertarian candidate running who is running for Missouri lieutenant governor.
Campaign website: billslantz.com
If elected, Slantz said he will immediately propose legislation to abolish the office.
"If you think we need a Lt. Gov., then maybe you don’t want to vote for me," Slantz said on his campaign website. "But you should know that it is possible to get by without one. In these times, we’re learning to get by without lots of things. There are several states that don’t have Lt. governors."
He believes the government has three basic functions: protecting national security, developing infrastructure and determining monetary policy.
Slantz is running against Republican incumbent Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Democratic candidate Alissia Canady and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.