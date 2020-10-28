LIVE UPDATES: President Donald Trump to visit Arizona on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will travel to Bullhead City for a rally before flying to Goodyear for a second rally.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona for another round of campaign rallies ahead of Election Day.

Trump will travel to Bullhead City from Vegas for a rally on Wednesday before flying to Goodyear for a second rally.

The rallies will take place at the Laughlin/Bullhead City airport and the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

The Bullhead City rally is set to take place at noon and the Goodyear rally is expected to start at 2:30 p.m.

Trump's pair of rallies will take place on the same day that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Arizona.

Harris will meet with a group of Latina business owners in Tucson before participating in an early vote mobilization event.

In Phoenix, Harris will meet with a group of Black leaders and participate in an early vote mobilization event with Alicia Keys.

The Trump campaign has been visiting Arizona often in recent days and weeks, as polls show the president trailing his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

11 a.m.

Goodyear police release a map of traffic closures surrounding the airport ahead of President Donald Trump's rally.

GOODYEAR POLICE TRAFFIC ALERT: UPDATED MAP.

Beginning at 11:30am today, Bullard will be closed from Estrella to Yuma (west side of airport). This is in addition to the other closures. See additional closures at https://t.co/QdpUbBq1Dj pic.twitter.com/iTaKDrQ4Fo — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) October 28, 2020

7:15 a.m.

Sky 12 was at the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport, where a large number of President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered.

5 a.m.

Supporters lined up at the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport hours ahead of President Donald Trump's rally.