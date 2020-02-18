JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The future of the Loop Trolley would be even more uncertain if a bill introduced by Missouri State Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal passes the state legislature.

She introduced a bill last week that would ban Bi-State Development from spending any money or using any of its influence to fund any street railway or trolley system. Bi-State is the agency that oversees Metro Transit and helps with other regional resources that impact both Missouri and Illinois.

“The bi-state development agency shall not use any of its powers or any moneys to fund or operate any street railway or trolley bus. This subsection shall not be construed to apply to any metropolitan railway or heavy rail system,” House Bill No. 2414 concluded.

Last month, Bi-State Development failed to advance a plan to operate the Loop Trolley, according to 5 On Your Side’s editorial partners at the St. Louis Business Journal. The agency previously unveiled a four-year plan to run the 2.2-mile trolley system.

Bi-State Commissioner Michael Buehlhorn, of Illinois, said although Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach had presented the best plan possible given the circumstances, "this is a bad business plan,” the Business Journal reported.

The Loop Trolley shut down in December after running out of money.

Another hearing for the House bill has not been set. You can read the full text of the bill here.

