EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Madison County could become a sanctuary county for gun owners. County Board members voted to put the question on the November ballot 15-10 Wednesday night. The issue is one that divides many residents in Madison County.

"Police officers should be the only ones with guns," said James Wille, an Edwardsville resident. "If you have a gun it should be for recreational purposes."

Mark Maggos, the owner of shooting range Trigger Talent, said "Something has changed with American kids so we need to pre-empt that and work on that goal. Not infringe on Second-Amendment rights."

Following a slew of recent school shootings, Illinois lawmakers banned bump stocks, toughened background checks and cracked down on illegal gun sales.

However, many people in Madison County, including Maggos, think some of the laws go too far, so local leaders passed the measure. It asks voters if they want Madison County to become a "sanctuary county for law-abiding gun owners to protect them from unconstitutional gun laws."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said regardless of what happens they would still uphold current laws.

"It shows that we are for the Second Amendment and we're not for any more infringements. So it's just kind of a show of force,” said Maggos.

© 2018 KSDK