Majority of Jennings councilmembers sign letter of 'no confidence' against mayor

Councilmembers claim the mayor has "been on a mission to pursue personal vendettas" and "dismantle city government" since he was elected.

JENNINGS, Mo. — The continuous flare of tensions in the City of Jennings north of St. Louis culminated Thursday in multiple City Councilmembers signing a letter of "no confidence" against the city's mayor, Gary Johnson.

Five of eight councilmembers signed a letter stating they intend to take a vote of "no confidence" against the mayor at Monday's council meeting.

"Since his election in April, Gary Johnson has been on a mission to pursue personal vendettas, dismantle city government, sow the seeds of chaos and invite litigation against the City," the letter reads. "The mayor operates in a constant illegal state of intimidation, unauthorized control and chaos."

The letter was sent a week after a chaotic city council meeting was held with the goal of legally invalidating a previous meeting held on Aug. 9 that some members and residents claimed was illegal. The meeting in question was reportedly called by the mayor in an attempt to terminate City Attorney Sam Alton.

"For these reasons, we have no confidence in the ability of Gary Johnson to serve as mayor or in any capacity for the great City of Jennings and we will do what we must to protect our residents and great city," the letter said.

Multiple city employees handed in their resignations last week, with several alleging the mayor had fostered a hostile work environment.

It's hardly the first time the north St. Louis County municipality has been mired in controversy. The past eight years have been filled with political turmoil for Jennings, including an impeachment, numerous lawsuits and conflict with St. Louis County government.

