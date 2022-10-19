Mantovani calls for testing, cleanup after radioactive waste sends students into remote learning

The GOP candidate for St. Louis County Executive joined 'The Record' to describe his push to unseat incumbent Democrat Sam Page in November.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Mark Mantovani, the newly appointed Republican candidate in the race for St. Louis County Executive, reacted to the recent discovery of radioactive waste at Jana Elementary School in Florissant during a Wednesday interview.

"I don’t want to make this a campaign issue, but the fact of the matter is if I am county executive, I am going to be the federal government‘s worst nightmare with respect to dealing with this thing," Mantovani said.

A study from the Boston Chemical Company, released last week, identified trouble spots on the school premises. Local school board officials have since opted to send students home for virtual learning for the remainder of the year.

"I would be very involved working with the school board working to find alternative sites," Mantovani said. "My gosh, don't we have enough empty sites around the region that we can get these kids to attend school? It might take a little while to prepare them, but you get kids back in school as quickly as you can in a safe environment."

"I support the action taken by the School Board and share the concerns of the parents," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told 5 On Your Side in a written statement. "The Department of Public Health is in close contact with the federal agencies responsible for testing and cleanup and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."

In a blistering statement, Mantovani suggested current county leaders bear some responsibility for allowing the issue to go unresolved for so long.

"I think we have had leadership in this community that has piddled and twiddled and kicked the can down the road for decades instead of using their good office to incite activity from the federal government to work with the people on the ground," he continued. "I am embarrassed for our community that we have allowed children to fall victim to these diseases for decades. I don’t want to make it a campaign issue. I’m just telling you that I won’t rest until we clean this thing up.

"I think we need to do more testing around there to find out exactly what the extent of the exposure is," Mantovani said. "I’m a little concerned that we found this radioactivity in the school and we are going to deal with it at the school level, and I don’t know where it begins or ends. I think that as a community we have the responsibility to make certain that that area is safe."

Page is scheduled to appear on 'The Record' on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.