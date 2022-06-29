Voters happy with Mary Miller's win in GOP primary for Illinois 15th Congressional District

Voters hope all leaders bring solutions and cooperation to Washington D.C.

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Illinois voters said they want a person in congress who has solutions and is willing to cooperate with others with different values.

In Greenville, Illinois, Ella Peters said she is a staunch Republican. She's happy Mary Miller won the GOP Primary for the 15th congressional seat over Rodney Davis.

"I really like what she stands for," Peters said.

The district covers parts of western, central and southern Illinois. In 2020, former President Trump carried the district with 68% of the vote. The seeds of MAGA politics have grown strong roots in the district filled with farmland and small towns. But now, some of that fruit is beginning to sour as more details about the January 6 Insurrection come to light.

"A big disappointment to me as a Republican," Peters said. "Some of the things that were said were so dishonest and left me in a state of confusion. I would like to see more honesty, if possible. I want to see people say what they mean and do what they say."

Jonathan Smith keeps an eye on politics when he isn't playing with his two kids. He voted to support Republican leaders he hopes can stop inflation. He said he really felt the pinch at the pump when he had to drive to Sauget, Illinois for work.

"It's about 300 a week to go to work," Smith said. "That cuts into profits and my livelihood quite a bit. Hopefully they can get it together and start helping us."

Above all else, it's not policies that voters are most concerned with, it's cooperation.