Michael Butler, chairman of Missouri's Democratic Party, to resign

ST. LOUIS — The head of Missouri's Democratic Party said he will step down later this month to focus on his bar business.

Michael Butler, who's also St. Louis' recorder of deeds, said in a message obtained by KSDK that he'd step down as head of the party Feb. 28. He became its chairman after the 2020 election and was re-elected in December.

"I have greatly enjoyed working for the Party for the past three years," Butler said in the message. "I consider it an honor and one of the high points of my career to have been elected Chairman, not once but twice."

He said that his company, Open Concept LLC, which runs a bar by that name at 4130 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, "has recently received a large financial investment, and requires more of my time."

