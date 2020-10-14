Missouri Amendment 1: What to know before voting

Missouri Amendment 1 would impose a two-term limit for the offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will vote on Amendment 1 on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The amendment would impose a two-term limit for the offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general.

Ballot language:

"Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal."

What does it mean?

The Missouri governor and treasurer are already limited to two four-year terms. If Amendment 1 passes, that limit would apply to all statewide offices.

Supporters say the amendment will bring consistency to all Missouri elected offices and prevent career politicians. Opponents argue it will lead to high turnover and a lack of experienced officials in office, and that voters should decide how long someone stays in office.