Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey visits St. Louis business groups

Bailey is seeking to oust Gardner from her office via a legal proceeding, also accusing her of failing to prosecute cases and confer with victims.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey this week visited St. Louis-area business groups, just as he's attracted waves of publicity over his effort to oust St. Louis' embattled prosecutor, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Bailey first visited the Regional Business Council, according to people familiar with the matter, before heading downtown to the office of Greater St. Louis Inc.

A spokesman for Greater St. Louis said Bailey was invited as part of events put on by its public policy team. He said similar events had been held with state-level legislative leaders from Missouri and Illinois.

The spokesman wouldn't elaborate on Bailey's comments to the group, but it published a photograph of Bailey with Greater St. Louis CEO Jason Hall.

In a reference to the event, Bailey said in a message on social media Thursday that "crime does not care about regional boundaries — it's a regional problem that requires a regional approach."