SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is the incumbent Republican candidate bidding to keep his seat in the November general election.

Schmitt attended DeSmet Jesuit High School and graduated from Truman State University. He later attended law school at Saint Louis University.

Schmitt served an alderperson for the city of Glendale and went on to serve two terms as Missouri State Senator for the 15th district. He then was the state treasurer from 2017 until 2019, when he assumed the office of attorney general.

Schmitt launched the SAFER Streets Initiative, a partnership between the U.S. and Missouri attorney generals' offices designed to prosecute violent crime.

Schmitt also launched the SAFE Kits Initiative in 2019 to inventory, track and test thousands of backlogged sexual assault kits in Missouri.