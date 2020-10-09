Missouri attorney general candidate Rich Finneran

Richard Finneran is the democratic candidate running to unseat Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt for attorney general

ST. LOUIS — Former federal prosecutor Richard Finneran is the democratic candidate running to unseat Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt for attorney general in the November general election.

According to his biography on his campaign website, Finneran grew up in St. Louis County and graduated from Lafayette High School. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri from 2010-2017.

He currently works at St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and teaches law at his alma mater, Washington University.

Finneran says he wants to restore integrity to the office of attorney general, which he says has become a "political operation designed to further political objectives" under Schmitt.

He lists several values as part of his campaign platform, including protecting health care, improving the justice system, fighting fraud and abuse, supporting working families, ending corruption, standing with women, keeping elections fair and promoting diversity and inclusion.