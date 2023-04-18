Missouri AG's case to remove Kim Gardner from office moves to court for 1st hearing

The quo warranto hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — A high-stakes court hearing which could determine the fate of Kim Gardner’s legal career will take place Tuesday afternoon.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wants the embattled St. Louis circuit attorney removed from office. Bailey is not backing down in his fight to oust Gardner, claiming she's not doing her job.

Baily has said nearly 12,000 criminal cases have been dismissed due to what he calls Gardner’s failures. More than 9,000 cases were thrown out as they were about to go to trial, forcing judges to dismiss over 2,000 cases due to what Bailey cites as Gardner's failure to provide defendants with evidence and speedy trials. He also claimed a toxic environment is running attorneys away from her office.

The most recent resignation took place just last week. 5 On Your Side learned about two more assistant prosecutors who turned in their resignations.

On April 11, Gardner responded to Bailey's allegations in a legal filing.

Gardner said, "His amended petition is a gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians and the democratic process."

The circuit attorney said the law allows for the removal of an elected official for willful neglect, failure or refusal to perform duties. Gardner claims there are no corrupt intentional acts of misconduct or failure to perform her official duties.

"If the attorney general or the political interests behind his petition were truly concerned about crime in St. Louis, they would seek to assist with resources," Gardner said.

