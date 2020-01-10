Missouri attorney general supports Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general who sent a letter to the U.S. Senate, encouraging senators to hold a hearing immediately

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is throwing his support behind Amy Coney Barret, President Trump's nominee to the United States Supreme Court.

Schmitt joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general who sent a letter to the U.S. Senate, encouraging senators to hold a hearing immediately and vote to confirm Barrett, according to a press release from Schmitt's office.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an incredible jurist and a legal trailblazer who understands and respects the law and our founding principles," Schmitt said. "Judge Barrett, whose experience speaks for itself, would make a spectacular justice, and I urge the Senate to promptly confirm her to the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court."

The letter states, in part: "As the chief legal officers for our States, we have an obligation to our citizens to ensure that the federal government respects the principles of federalism and separation of powers embodied in the United States Constitution. As guardians of the Constitution, Supreme Court Justices bear a special responsibility to prevent the other branches of the federal government from encroaching on individual liberties and the States’ power to provide for the health, education, and welfare of their people."

The letter was led by the Attorney General of Louisiana, where Barrett was born and raised, the release said. The attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia signed the letter.