Missouri congressional candidate Cori Bush

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cori Bush is the Democratic candidate for US Representative of Missouri’s first district.

She secured the Democratic nomination in the race for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, unseating Rep. William Lacy Clay who has held the post since the year 2000. The seat has been in the Clay family for more than 50 years.

If Bush wins in November, she will become the first Black woman to represent a part of Missouri in Congress.

Bush is well known for her presence at protests in St. Louis County, where she also lives. She first came into the public consciousness following the 2014 death of Michael Brown. The Ferguson protests vaulted her into the role of activist, becoming a leader of some of the many protests that followed in Ferguson.

Three years later, she was back on the streets, leading more protests after a judge acquitted a St. Louis police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect. She said she continues to fight for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Bush is a 44-year-old St. Louis native and graduate of Harris-Stowe State University. She’s a single mother, a former nurse and a pastor.

Bush will face Republican candidate Anthony Rogers and Libertarian candidate Alex Furman in November.