Missouri congressional candidate Jill Schupp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Jill Schupp is the Democratic candidate running to unseat Republican Ann Wagner as US Representative of Missouri’s second district.

The second congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville.

Schupp, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, has been in Missouri state politics since winning the race to represent District 88 of the Missouri House of Representatives in 2009. In 2014, she made the jump from the state House to the Senate by narrowly defeating Jay Ashcroft for the seat representing Missouri Senate District 24. She defended the seat handily in 2018.

Wagner has represented the district since 2013 and is currently serving her fourth term. She won the seat in 2012 and easily defended in both 2014 and 2016, winning each race by more than 20%. In 2018, however, she won by just 4% over challenger Cort VanOstran.