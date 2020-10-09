Missouri congressional candidate Martin Schulte

Martin Schulte is the Libertarian candidate running to unseat Republican Ann Wagner as US Representative of Missouri’s second district

The second congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville.

According to his campaign website, Schulte is a veteran of the United States Navy. He ran unopposed on the Libertarian primary ballot in August.

As part of his campaign platform, he wants to reopen businesses, schools and other services closed due to COVID-19. He also plans to oppose every budget deficit and imposed tax increase and believes in a health insurance model where insurance companies compete for customers' premiums.

"I am running for office because I believe that I best represent those of us who do not wish to have the government as a parent," Schulte said on his campaign website.