Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ann Wagner, 57, is the Republican U.S. Representative for Missouri's second congressional district bidding to keep her seat in the November election.

The second congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville.

Wagner won the seat in 2012 and easily defended in both 2014 and 2016, winning each race by more than 20%. In 2018, however, she won by just 4% over challenger Cort VanOstran.

Before becoming congresswoman, she previously served as the Chair of the Missouri Republican Party and the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. She was born in St. Louis and at an early age she worked at her family's business, a retail carpet store in Manchester called Carpetime.

Wagner attended Cor Jesu Academy in south St. Louis County and graduated from the University of Missouri with a BSBA from the Business School. She served nine years as a committeewoman in Lafayette Township and served as Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee during former President George W. Bush's first term in office.

Her campaign platform includes supporting national security, cutting taxes and regulations to support the economy, and fighting sex trafficking.