Missouri Gov. Parson announces trade trip to United Kingdom, Ireland

Parson said the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.
Credit: UPI
Missouri Governor Mike Parson talks to reporters after officially opening 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. manufacturing plant in Hazelwood, Missouri on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are planning a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week, the couple announced Tuesday.

The two will be overseas for a week beginning Friday. The Republican said the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.

Main Missouri exports to the U.S. include non-electrical machinery and chemicals. Ireland also buys chemicals and fabricated metal products from the state, according to the Governor's Office.

This is Parson’s third trade mission since taking office in 2018 and his first since the coronavirus pandemic hit. He canceled several other international trips because of COVID-19.

Parson last visited Australia in 2019. Before that he traveled to France, Germany and Switzerland.

The non-profit Hawthorn Foundation funded all the governor's trips.

