Missouri governor signs off on I-70 expansion, state budget

As part of a $2.8 billion plan, I-70 will be expanded to three lanes across Missouri — from suburban St. Louis to suburban Kansas City.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a close to $52 billion state budget, which includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending lawmakers wanted.

Explaining $555 million in cuts to the spending plan legislators passed in May, the Republican governor said the budget was close to $1.7 billion more than what he recommended in January.

“Missouri’s economy is strong," Parson said in a statement. “Our revenues are up, businesses are growing and investing, and we maintain a historic revenue surplus, but we must not spend just for the sake of spending.”

“This budget addresses the big issues that concern Missourians," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Lincoln Hough said in a statement. "They are talking about the roads they drive on, the jobs they have and the jobs they want, caring for the aging generations and providing education and a future for the children of Missouri."

Lawmakers also packed in funding for pre-K education and childcare, which influential business groups have said will allow parents and guardians to work, hopefully easing Missouri’s workforce shortage.

Legislators set aside $78 million for childcare subsidies and another $56 million to expand access to pre-K, which Parson also had requested. Public K-12 schools will get $3.6 billion in primary funding, as well as the minimum amount required to provide busing to all students.

Public colleges and universities will get a 7% funding hike. But Parson cut $16 million lawmakers set aside to reward colleges for good performance.

The governor approved a grant program to ensure K-12 teachers make at least $38,000 a year. Previously, the state asked local schools to chip in 30% of the cost to raise teacher pay to that minimum. Beginning in July, the state will foot the bill to hike pay to that level.