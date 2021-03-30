Gov. Parson issues 17 more pardons, 1 commutation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced he had issued pardons for 17 people and commutated the prison sentence of one person.
The governor's office said it would provide information on who was affected by the decisions after their families are notified.
In February, Parson issued 15 pardons and commuted the sentences of two inmates. And in December, he granted 24 pardons and commuted the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest.
Parson's office said he has reduced the number of pending clemency applications to 3,250 from nearly 3,700 in December. His office inherited the thousands of applications when Parson became governor in 2018.
The pardons and commutations in February were:
Pardons:
- John J. McDonough
- Julie A. McGee-Richey
- Ernest P. Thomas
- Charles W. Lundy
- Dustin S. Drollinger
- John A. Bilgere, Jr.
- Clinton W. Beal
- Connie M. Cuzzort-Spain
- Floyd J. Sumner
- Karen L. Johnson-Phillips
- Clarence W. Bergheger
- Jose Barajas
- Kenneth L. Wade, Sr.
- Sean O. Lerma
- Michael G. Brummett
Commutations:
- Patrick W. Flaherty (DOC #344019) commuted to parole eligibility
- Dionysis Soubasis (DOC #515439) commuted to parole eligibility
As stated on Governor Parson’s website, Parson granted pardons to those who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.
“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals lives that will matter most,” Governor Parson said. “We are encouraged and hopeful that these individuals will take full advantage of this opportunity.”