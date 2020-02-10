Missouri gubernatorial forum will be Oct. 9

The forum had been scheduled for Sept. 25 but was postponed after Gov. Parson tested positive for the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A forum featuring Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, is back on.

The Missouri Press Association said that the forum has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The forum also will feature Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer.

The forum is not open to the public.