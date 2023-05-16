Missouri lieutenant governor launches 2024 campaign for governor, unveils first ad

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe launched his campaign for governor Tuesday night in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe launched his 2024 bid for governor Tuesday night in Jefferson City, joined by hundreds of supporters.

Kehoe, a Republican, unveiled his first advertisement, "Living Proof," at the launch, which looks at Kehoe's childhood in north St. Louis and highlights his working-class background as a successful small businessman and farmer, according to a news release from the campaign.

"I’m running for governor to secure Missouri’s future. I’ve spent my entire life finding solutions to the challenges I faced and left things better than I found them,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe's campaign website said he has been deeply involved in the central Missouri community, including serving as chairman of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. He also is active in community service and youth development through sports.

“Our state has a bright future, and I am the only candidate for governor who is ready on day one to make our communities safer, control spending by running our state like a business, protect our freedoms and secure Missouri’s future by fighting for our shared commonsense Missouri family values," Kehoe said in a prepared statement.

Thirteen of Missouri's leading conservative pro-business, agricultural and public safety groups have endorsed Kehoe prior to his announcement, including the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters, the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and others.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is also running for governor as a Republican in 2024. He announced his campaign last month.

