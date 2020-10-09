Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is the incumbent Republican nominee bidding to keep his seat in the November general election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is the incumbent Republican nominee bidding to keep his seat in the November general election.

He is running against Democratic candidate Alissia Canady, Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz.

Kehoe served as a member of the Missouri Senate Sixth District from 2011 to 2018 and served as Missouri Senate majority leader for three years. He was appointed lieutenant governor in 2018 by Mike Parson, who had vacated the seat after becoming governor.

Kehoe was born in St. Louis and lives in Jefferson City with his wife and four children.