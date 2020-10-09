Missouri lieutenant governor candidate Alissia Canady

Alissia Canady is a Kansas City attorney and the Democratic nominee for Missouri lieutenant governor in the November general election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alissia Canady is a Kansas City attorney and the Democratic nominee for Missouri lieutenant governor in the November general election.

She is running against Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe, Green Party Candidate Kelley Dragoo and Libertarian Candidate Bill Slantz.

According to her biography, Canady graduated from Kansas City Public Schools and bought her first home at age 18 with money she made after working eight hours every day after class. She worked full time in Missouri while studying for the Missouri Bar exam and then worked as assistant prosecutor in Jackson County.

Canady's platform lists a "three-point transformation agenda": combatting violence in Missouri cities, addressing health disparities and promoting education and economic development.

"At a time when our state and nation are paralyzed by the pandemic, the need for decisive, capable and compassionate leadership is more important than ever," her campaign website reads.