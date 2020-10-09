Missouri lieutenant governor candidate Kelley Dragoo

Kelley Dragoo is the Green Party nominee running for Missouri lieutenant governor in the November general election.
Campaign website: missourigreenparty.org/vote_for_kelley_dragoo
Her campaign platform focuses on three key issues: workers' rights, public transportation and Medicare for all.
Dragoo said she wants the state to tax larger corporations and businesses to pay the public's healthcare costs, allowing employers to focus on providing workers better benefits. She also wants to build a new and extensive mass public transit system that could possibly run through the entire state.
She faces Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe, Democrat candidate Alissia Canady and Libertarian Party candidate Bill Slantz in November.