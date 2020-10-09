Missouri secretary of state candidate Yinka Faleti

Yinka Faleti is the Democratic nominee running to unseat Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in the November general election

According to his biography on his campaign website, Faleti immigrated to the United States at the age of 7 and his family moved often before settling in Texas. He graduated from United States Military Academy at West Point and served six years on active duty with the United States Army with two deployments to Kuwait.

After his military career, Faleti moved to St. Louis and attended the Washington University School of Law. He practiced privately as an attorney and then as a state prosecutor.

Faleti formerly served as the director of Forward Through Ferguson, the non-profit successor to the Ferguson Commission; he stepped down from the position so that he could run for secretary of state.