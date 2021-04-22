Missouri Senate panel votes down Medicaid expansion funding

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 7-7 on a Republican-sponsored proposal that would have set money aside to pay for the program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Senate budget committee on Wednesday voted against funding Medicaid expansion.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 7-7 on a Republican-sponsored proposal that would have set money aside to pay for the program. The tied vote meant the proposal failed.

Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to extend access to government health care to thousands more low-income adults, but now the Republican-led Legislature is arguing over whether to fund it.

Many Republican lawmakers have for years resisted expanding access to Medicaid, citing the expense of expanding it and waste within the current program.