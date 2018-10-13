ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side along with Nine Network Public Media and the St. Louis Public Radio will host an hour-long senate debate between Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill.

The debate will take place at Nine Network’s studio in St. Louis Thursday at 7 p.m. with a live audience of 130 Missourians.

The debate will be moderated by PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. Panelists will be 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies. Nine Network’s Ruth Ezell will take questions from the audience and questions that come through social media during the debate.

A public watch party will be held in the Public Media Commons, between Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio on Olive Street, for anyone who wants to watch the debate that wasn’t chosen to be in the studio audience. The debate will also be broadcast live on 5 On Your Side.

Following the debate, 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen and St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum will host a post-debate analysis show at the public watch party.

