ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side along with Nine Network of Public Media and St. Louis Public Radio will host a senate debate in October.

Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill will debate on Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m. There will be a live audience of 130 Missourians at Nine Network’s studio. The debate will be moderated by PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff. Panelists will be our Mike Bush and St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies.

RELATED: Missouri Senate race | What you need to know about McCaskill, Hawley debate this Thursday

5 On Your Side wants to provide you with each candidate’s profile ahead of the debate. All information comes from both candidates’ official websites.

Republican Josh Hawley | Click here for Democrat Claire McCaskill

A native of Lexington, Missouri in rural Lafayette County, Josh graduated from Rockhurst High School in Kansas City. After college and law school, he moved back home to mid-Missouri, where he lives with his wife, Erin, their two boys, Elijah and Blaise, and their horse, Snap.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Raised in Lexington, Missouri, Josh Hawley currently serves as the state’s Attorney General. As Missouri’s top prosecutor, Josh has earned a reputation for taking on the big and the powerful to protect Missouri workers and families. He has battled big government and big business, the special interests, organized crime, and anyone who would threaten the wellbeing of Missourians.

Josh is recognized as one of the nation’s leading constitutional lawyers. He has litigated at the Supreme Court of the United States, the federal courts of appeals, and in state court, fighting for the people’s liberties.

Josh has been a dedicated advocate for religious liberty, both as Attorney General and for his entire professional career. Before he became Attorney General, Josh fought Obamacare at the Supreme Court — and won — as one of the lead attorneys in the landmark Hobby Lobby case. Josh was also a lead attorney in the Hosanna-Tabor case at the Supreme Court, protecting the rights of churches.

© 2018 KSDK