5 On Your Side along with Nine Network Public Media and the St. Louis Public Radio will host an hour-long senate debate between Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill.

The debate will take place at Nine Network’s studio in St. Louis Thursday at 7 p.m. with a live audience of 130 Missourians.

To get you ready for the debate, we want to tell you where both candidates stand on a number of issues: healthcare, immigration, the Supreme Court and tax reform.

Missouri Senate race | Who is Claire McCaskill?

Missouri Senate race | Who is Josh Hawley?

We will start with the incumbent, Claire McCaskill, on the issue of Healthcare.

Healthcare

Claire McCaskill

McCaskill voted for and supports the Affordable Care Act, but believes some changes need to be made. On her website, she touts she working with Republicans to reduce burdens on small businesses. She also introduced legislation that would allow residents of counties without insurance providers for their area to buy insurance on the DC exchange, where members of Congress do. She also strongly supports keeping the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions.

Josh Hawley

In an op-ed in the Springfield News-Leader, Hawley spelled out his position on healthcare. He said he is committed to protecting healthcare for everyone, including those with pre-existing conditions, but thinks the Affordable Care Act is not necessary to do that. He believes options like a Federal Insurance Guarantee. Strengthening the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Hawley says, would protect people with pre-existing conditions from being hit with higher premiums when going from employer-based health care to the individual market.

Immigration

Josh Hawley

In an op-ed published on Fox News, Hawley said the immigration policy of the United States needs to work for the citizens of the United States. The article goes on to say his plan for such a policy begins with securing the southern border. “Build the wall. Fund the border patrol. Back ICE. You can count on me to fight for all of the above.” He also thinks the legal immigration system needs to be revamped to limit the number of “low-skilled immigrants” into the county.

Claire McCaskill

As the top-ranking Democrat of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, McCaskill worked on a bipartisan deal that would have provided $25 billion in increased border security. It failed to get the 60 votes necessary earlier this year. In 2012, she co-sponsored legislation for $600 million in additional security funding. It was signed into law by then President Barack Obama in August 2010. Her record landed her the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council, which was published in the Springfield News-Leader and is touted in one of her political ads.

Supreme Court

Claire McCaskill has voted against both of President Trump's Supreme Court nominees. In 2017, she said he was voting against Gorsuch because his record on the bench shows a pattern of putting corporations above people.

She said she voted against Kavanaugh because of his position on dark money in campaigns, saying he's given "free reign" to anonymous donors and foreign governments to interfere with and influence elections.

Josh Hawley

Hawley has been a vocal supporter of both of President Trump's picks for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. When McCaskill voted 'no' on Brett Kavanaugh, he called her "just another Washington liberal."

Tax reform

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill has supports lower taxes for families and small businesses but opposed the Trump tax cuts, calling them a “bad deal for Missouri families.” A release from her website explaining her vote in November of 2017 said the bill benefits the ultra-rich at the expense of those earning less than $75,000 a year.

In an op-ed on Fox News published in August of 2017, Hawley threw his full support behind President Trump’s tax reforms. He said the new program simplified the system by going from seven brackets to three and lowered the tax rate on job-creating business.

