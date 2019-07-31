ST. LOUIS — Should the 'endless scroll' of Facebook and Instagram be outlawed?

That feed that never seems to end.

It’s how social media companies keep us hooked and keep advertisers happy.

But, researchers say it's also addicting because we're always wondering if the next post we see will be more interesting.

And Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said that needs to stop.

Tuesday, Hawley introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology (SMART) Act. According to a press release from Hawley's office the bill would require Facebook and other feeds to ask people if they want to keep scrolling, put a timer on the screen to show how long they've been on the app, and require the federal government to track addictive tactics of social media companies among other requirements.

“Big tech has embraced a business model of addiction,” Hawley said in a press release announcing the bill. “Too much of the ‘innovation’ in this space is designed not to create better products, but to capture more attention by using psychological tricks that make it difficult to look away. This legislation will put an end to that and encourage true innovation by tech companies.”

Washington University professor Tim Bono says research shows the addictive nature of social media can lead to anxiety and depression in some of the heaviest users of social media.

"No one is saying we should take social media away, but it is to say we should be thinking about the rules of the road," said Bono who likens the unregulated growth of social media to the earliest days of automobiles at the end of the 19th century.

"At the time we didn't know all of the risks that were associated with driving a car," said Bono. After years of accidents lawmakers set rules for the right to drive and Bono expects the same may happen for social media.

"My hope is that in 20 years we can look back and say, 'We didn't really get it right at first but thank goodness we were able to learn from that,'" said Bono.

Hawley's office further outlined what the bill would require of social media companies.

Bans infinite scroll, autoplay, and other addictive features on social media Infinite scroll, autoplay, and “achievements” such as “Snapstreak” exploit the science of addiction to make it difficult to leave a social media platform Exceptions include music playlists, social media predominantly designed to stream music, and “achievement” badges that substantially increase access to new services or functionality Social media platforms would have to include natural stopping points

Requires choice parity for consent Companies would no longer be allowed to manipulate people into consenting by making it difficult to decline consent Companies would have to design “accept” and “decline” boxes using the same formats, fonts, and sizes

Gives the FTC and HHS authority to ban other similar practices Rules would expire after 3 years unless ratified by Congress

Gives users power to monitor and control their use time on social media Social media companies must provide an in-app tool that enables users to track the time they spend on social media across all devices and allows users to impose caps on the amount of time they spend











