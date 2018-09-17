JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of recent sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt on Monday said the Senate Judiciary Committee should examine the claims before any further action is taken. The committee was set to vote Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she's "deeply troubled" by allegations raised by a woman who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denies the claims.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won. She hasn't said how she will vote on Kavanaugh.

A spokeswoman for her challenger, Republican Josh Hawley, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Hawley has said he supports Kavanaugh's confirmation.

