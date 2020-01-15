JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is set to give his State of the State address in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon.

It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. 5 On Your Side will provide a live stream of the speech here in this story. The Democratic response is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it by tapping play in the video player above or below.

Reporter Chris Davis is at the Capitol in Jefferson City and will provide a full report on the KSDK app and on air at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This will be Gov. Parson’s second State of the State address.

Latest local headlines: