Missouri state treasurer candidate Joseph Civettini

ST. LOUIS — Joseph Civettini is the Green Party nominee running to unseat Republican Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in the November general election.
Campaign website: missourigreenparty.org/vote_for_joe_civettini
Civettini ran uncontested on the Green Party primary ballot.
According to his campaign biography, he is a control systems engineer who has lived in St. Louis for more than 30 years. He has been a member of the Gateway Green Alliance-Green Party of St. Louis since 1999 and has been the treasurer of the Missouri Green Party since 2009. He has also been the 8th ward's Green Party committeeman and the treasurer of the St. Louis Green Party Central Committee since 2012.
He faces incumbent Fitzpatrick, Democratic candidate Vicki Lorenz Englund and Libertarian candidate Nick Kasoff.