Missouri state treasurer candidate Vicki Lorenz Englund

Vicki Lorenz Englund is the Democratic nominee running for Missouri state treasurer in the November general election

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Vicki Lorenz Englund, 46, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat incumbent Republican Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in the November general election.

According to her biography on her campaign website, Englund volunteered for the Clinton-Gore campaign in 1992 and worked as an intern for Congressman Dick Gephart in 1993. She accepted a position in the Small Business Administration during the Clinton Administration.

She later served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2015. The south St. Louis County native currently lives in Sunset Hills with her husband and three children.

As part of her campaign platform, Englund has a plan to lead Missouri forward though COVID-19 that includes a public health-focused economic recovery plan and fostering inclusion. She also wants to bring the Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Auctions online.

In the 100 days leading up to the election, Englund is posting one idea every day for how to get Missouri's economy back on track.