Missouri Supreme Court to hear challenge to Missouri gun law that bans enforcement of federal gun rules

Federal law enforcement officials have said the law hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Monday over whether a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws is constitutional.

A lower court judge rejected the challenge to the law brought by St. Louis city and county and Kansas City officials last August, but officials appealed to the higher court.

The gun law has drawn strong opposition from a number of police departments across the state, and federal law enforcement officials have said it hampers criminal investigations and hurts cooperation between federal and local investigators.

The cities say in their appeal that the law could also prevent state and local officers from participating in important task forces with federal officials.

State officials who are defending the law argue that it is necessary to prevent federal officials from trying to enforce new gun control measures.

Gun rights groups, such as the Missouri Firearms Coalition, have also weighed in on the case and argued that the law was needed because “gun rights are in a precarious situation in America.”