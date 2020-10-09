Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick, 32, is bidding to keep his seat in the November general election

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, 32, is the Republican incumbent bidding to keep his seat in the November general election.

According to his biography on the Missouri State Treasurer's Office website, Fitzpatrick started a boat dock company when he was in high school and graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He lives in Cassville with his wife and two twin sons.

At age 25, he was elected into the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012. He kept the position until he was sworn in as Missouri's 47th treasurer on Jan. 14, 2019. He took the position emptied by Eric Schmitt after Schmitt was appointed attorney general by Gov. Mike Parson.

He is also on the board of directors for the Cassville YMCA and the Shell Knob Senior Center, and he is a member of the CoxHealth Young Professionals Council.

According to his campaign platform, his priorities include preserving the state's financial health, improving financial literacy, and promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.