ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Tuesday that said changes made to the tax formula in January 2019 means Missouri taxpayers are taking home a little less money in their paychecks.

The over-withholding impacts those who make $125,000 or less per year, which is about half of people in Missouri. Galloway said the change to the tax formula happened without going through the rule-making process, which would have included input from lawmakers and citizens. She said the correct process wasn't followed and that is illegal.

“Whether it's over-withholding or under-withholding, you expect the government to get it right and to inform you of what's going on,” Galloway said. “It's clear over and over again, with this Department of Revenue and the Parson administration, that's not happening.”

Galloway said the tax rate is not going up. People who are experiencing over-withholding would make up the difference through the refund process in 2020.

Galloway said there were changes made in October and March 2018, but those changes were not to the tax formula, so the public did not need to be informed.



To read the full audit, click here.

Statement from Governor Parson:

Our focus has consistently been on reforming and reducing taxes for hardworking Missouri families and small businesses. We’re not interested in engaging with someone that prioritizes partisan politics and scare tactics over the long-term benefits of federal and state income tax cuts.

But, to the Auditor’s office credit, they have been consistent - consistent in fighting the implementation of common sense tax cuts every step of the way. Further, the auditor’s office press release was clearly meant to politically pander because it ignores the positive progress the department has made in processing tax refunds.

While we are aware that bureaucratic challenges exist, we are committed to working with new leadership within the Department of Revenue to ensure Missourians receive the full benefits of the historic federal and state income tax cuts that were signed into law last year.