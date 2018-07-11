MISSOURI — The Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said people are still voting in at least two counties as of 8:45, he said in a tweet.

The polls closed in Missouri at 7 p.m., but people are still standing two hours later, the Missouri Secretary of State's office said.

Statewide election results will be delayed until at least 9:30 p.m. the office said because people in at least two counties are still waiting in line to vote. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you can vote.

The Democratic St. Louis County Election Commissioner said the remaining voters are not in St. Louis County.

Ashcroft said the last votes in those counties will be cast after 9:30.

