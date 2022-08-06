Most polls have Greitens ahead in Missouri Republican Senate primary

In an Emerson College/The Hill poll, more than one-fourth of respondents said they were undecided about the upcoming Republican primary.

ST. LOUIS — We are a little less than two months away from the Missouri Primary.

An Emerson College/The Hill poll showed how the Republican race for U.S. Senate is shaping up.

Right now former governor Eric Greitens is in the lead with 26 percent of the vote. That's followed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler. U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis area attorney Mark McCloskey are both polling in the single digits.

Greitens — 26%

Schmitt — 20%

Hartzler — 16%

Long — 8%

McCloskey — 4%

Undecided — 27%

Although Greitens is ahead in the polling, 27% of people are still undecided.

About half of respondents, 49%, said an endorsement from former President Donald Trump would make them more likely to support a candidate. Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate.

Emerson said the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

In May a Survey USA poll showed Greitens leading the pack of GOP candidates with 26% support over Eric Schmitt (17%) and Hartzler (11%).

A third poll from the Trafalgar Group conducted in March had Greitens out front with 26.1%, Hartzler trailing with 23.4% and Schmitt in third with 18.9%.

Another recent poll conducted by Remington Research showed Schmitt in the lead with 29%, Hartzler in second with 23%, and Greitens in third at 21%.

In an interview last month, Senator Josh Hawley, who has endorsed Hartzler in the primary, said he was "concerned" Republicans could lose the Senate seat if they nominate Greitens.