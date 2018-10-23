A political action committee in support of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is using controversial ads to get African Americans to vote Republican.

"Girl, black folk will be catching hell again," a woman says in the ad.

The radio ad featuring two women having a conversation is meant to encourage black voters to cast their ballot for Hawley by saying black men could face rape accusations if Democrats win the midterm election.

"We can't afford to let Claire McCaskill take us back to the bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences, or worse when someone screams rape," said the ad.

Vernon Robinson is the man behind the PAC responsible for the ad. He says the ad is referring to the confirmation process of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault.

"No one has been able to tell me what is racist about a true add," Robinson said.

St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt says his office has been receiving complaints about the ad since it hit the airwaves.

"Racist is putting it mildly," Pruitt said. "The problem is they think that low of the targeted population that they can come up with a minstrel show, broadcast it and we will use it as a means to make an intelligent decision on who we're going to support.”

Robinson says his organization, the Black Americans for the President's Agenda has a clear goal in mind when it comes to the November election, which is to encourage voters.

He says the voices used were fitting for urban contemporary radio.

"Millions of black women speak exactly like the two women on the ad do," said Robinson.

Both candidates responded to requests for comment about the ad.

Josh Hawley's campaign manager Kelli Ford's statement read, "Of course we don't support this."

McCaskill's Communications Director, Meira Bernstein, provided this statement:

"In a Hawley campaign full of distortions and falsehoods, it's hard for an ad to stand out as outrageous. These certainly do. They should be ashamed of themselves."

Robinson says that ad has stopped running. However, they now have a new ad running called 'Shop Missouri.'

It's meant to persuade African Americans to vote Republican by touting low unemployment rates under President Trump.

