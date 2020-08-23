Widow of retired St. Louis police captain murdered this summer to speak at Republican National Convention

David Dorn was found shot to death outside of a pawn shop in north St. Louis. He was shot while Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted after a night of unrest in the city

ST. LOUIS — Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn who was murdered this summer, will speak at the Republican National Convention Thursday.

During the early hours of June 2, David Dorn was found shot to death outside of a pawn shop in north St. Louis. He was shot while Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry was looted after a night of unrest in the city.

"His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regards for human life or the law," Ann Dorn said during a press conference days after her husband was murdered.

"This didn't have to happen, but it must have been God's plan for David."

Surrounded by her family, Ann said she wanted her husband to be remembered for his service, as a family man and a "child of God."

"We need to come together as a community and do better," she said. "We need to teach our young people that life is very precious."

Dorn is survived by Ann, five children, 10 grandchildren and a "host of nieces, nephews, cousins," according to the program distributed at his funeral. He served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and then served as the chief of the Moline Acres Police Department for about six years.

Multiple men have been charged in connection with Dorn's death and the looting of the pawn shop.

The murder got the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted a tribute to Dorn and his family on the day of his death.

The next month, the Dorn family and four St. Louis police officers who were injured during the unrest were in attendance for a Fourth of July speech at the White House.

"We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man, fallen officer David Dorn, a 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department who was killed last month in the city he devoted his life to defending," said the president before giving Dorn's family a standing ovation.