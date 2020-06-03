ST. LOUIS — The campaign trail will wind through St. Louis twice in three days.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced he’ll hold a Get Out The Vote rally in St. Louis on Monday, March 9. Previously, he was going to appear in Kansas City on Monday but canceled that event due to scheduling constraints.

The rally will be held at 11 a.m. at Stifel Theatre, which is located at 1400 Market Street in downtown St. Louis. Doors open at 10 a.m. The rally is free and open to the public. Tickets aren’t required, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP online.

Sanders will be the second Democratic presidential candidate to swing through St. Louis within a matter of days.

Joe Biden has scheduled two appearances in the state on Saturday. The first one is set to take place on Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, followed by a rally in Kansas City.

