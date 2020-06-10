Biden makes bid to undecided voters in town hall

Monday night, Biden tried to overcome the attention President Trump is getting for his personal fight against COVID-19

MIAMI — As the president returned to the White House Monday after a weekend in the hospital dealing with COVID-19, his challenger took questions from undecided voters in front of a national audience.

But, can former Vice President Joe Biden's plans for the country compete with the news of President Donald Trump's recovery?

"There's no doubt President Trump is dominating the news cycle right now. This is one of his strengths," said 5 On Your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion. She said this is an October like few others when it comes to U.S. presidential elections.

Manion said Biden needed to fend off concerns about his fitness for office, and after a debate that many thought was more debacle, get into some substance with voters.

"He didn't make any major gaffs. I didn't see anything that he did that would undermine his capability to be president," Manion said of Biden.

On substance, many of the questions from Monday's audience were about the virus — both how the president is handling his treatment and the national response.