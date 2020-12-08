Biden's age could mean more pressure on Harris as the VP pick

Can a vice presidential pick really make a difference at the polls? In this case, it might, a political analyst told 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — As a former state representative and current director of policy for the St. Louis County executive, Cora Faith Walker knows politics and what it means to have a major party vice presidential candidate that, now, looks like her — a Black woman.

"It really is a special, special time for Black women in this country and just really, really excited to get to work and get us to a win in November," said Walker after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his pick for a running mate.

But can a VP pick really make a difference at the polls?

"Historically data shows us the VP pick really isn't that consequential unless it's a bad pick," said 5 On Your Side political analyst Anita Manion.

"But, I think this case is exceptional because Joe Biden is a historically older candidate. And so I think that does put a particular emphasis on the vice presidential nominee that we don't usually have," added Manion.

Biden is 77 years old. Harris will be 56 by Election Day.

President Donald Trump was ready Tuesday with a new campaign ad and nickname for Senator Harris, calling her "phony" and labeling her as "radical left."

But, Manion said Harris' more moderate record could make it harder for the leftist label to stick.

"Now, to the flip side, she probably doesn't thrill a lot of progressive voters for the Democratic party either," Manion said.

Historically, Black women have been one of the most reliable groups of voters in the country.

Walker said this role is long overdue.

"[Harris' selection] represents how far we have come in this country, such that Black women aren't just expected to be the voters... they're put in positions to lead," said Walker.

Manion pointed out the Democratic party hasn't run an all white, male ticket for president since 2004.