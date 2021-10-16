Bill Clinton expected to be released from hospital Sunday

Bill Clinton, who's 75, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County on Tuesday for what an aide says was a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Former president Bill Clinton is expected to spend one more night in a Southern California hospital before being discharged Sunday, according to his spokesperson.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours," Angel Ureña said on Twitter Saturday night. "He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow."

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived Saturday morning at the hospital where Bill Clinton is recovering after being treated for an infection.

President Joe Biden spoke to Clinton Friday, and said afterwards that the former president, "sends his best."

"He's doing fine; he really is," Biden said.

"He's not in any serious condition," Biden said. "He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that's tomorrow or the next day, I don't know."

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn't used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

Clinton was reading books and watching TV coverage about his hospitalization, the aide said.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

