Local lawmakers react to Electoral College certification

A few lawmakers across Missouri and Illinois have issued statements in response to the certification

WASHINGTON — Congress confirmed Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Pro-Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol Wednesday afternoon to protest a peaceful transfer of power. The protest turned into a riot when people stormed into the building, which caused it to go on lockdown.

Following the riot, Congress got back to work Wednesday night and the Electoral College vote was certified just after 2:30 Thursday morning. The final count is 306-232, affirming Biden's election win.

Senator Roy Blunt

“President Trump won the votes of millions of Americans. I supported President Trump and served as co-chair of his campaign in Missouri.

“I defended the president’s right to pursue all legal options available to his campaign to ensure every legal vote was counted and every illegal vote was not.

“His lawyers presented the evidence they had to more than 90 judges – many of them Republican-appointed, including several nominated by President Trump – in more than 60 different cases. That process ended with each state certifying its election results in accordance with the Constitution and state law.

“There are two reasons Congress can object to any state’s electors: that the vote was not regularly given or that the elector was not lawfully certified according to state law. None of today’s statements contained new information that has not already been presented to, and reviewed by, a state or federal court. My view is that there is not sufficient evidence to sustain the objections. The states and the voters in each state elect the president. As such, Congress has a constitutional obligation to accept the election results.

“Today’s outrageous attack on the Capitol was a sad day for America. But we will move forward and we will continue living up to the example of democracy we have long set for the world.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth

“What happened in the Capitol yesterday was a painful reminder that democracy is fragile and it’s up to every one of us—elected officials and citizens alike—to work to keep it. It’s time we get back to the work of creating a more perfect Union, spend less time fighting each other and more time fighting this deadly pandemic. Thankfully, in just 13 days, Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States and Donald Trump will leave the White House in shame.”

Representative Mike Bost

“As a United States representative, I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, no matter how difficult or divisive the issue at hand. And when it comes to certifying a state’s electoral votes, the Constitution is clear: state legislatures set the rules for states in conducting their elections. However, that simply was not the case in certain states in 2020.

“Two states in particular, Pennsylvania and Arizona, faced objections in the House and Senate to their electoral vote allocations, prompting floor votes in both chambers. I voted to object to the electoral votes of both states because, in my belief, they failed to meet that constitutional standard. The deeply troubling scenes at the U.S. Capitol yesterday indicate the intense distrust that many Americans have towards the election process. If we have any hope of restoring that faith and healing the deep divisions in our country, our efforts must be rooted in constitutional principles and fair elections.”