Hawley delays fast-tracking of Biden's pick for Homeland Security Secretary

WASHINGTON — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he placed a hold on Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The move will deny Biden's nominee a fast-track to approval and means he will likely not take the position alongside Biden on Wednesday.

In a statement, Hawley said Mayorkas "has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures."

"Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered," Hawley said in the statement.

Hawley's decision came hours after the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs wrapped its hearing with Mayorkas, in which Hawley and other senators questioned the nominee.

According to the Associated Press, other senators had urged a quick confirmation for a secretary of Homeland Security given threats that include the massive cyber attack on the U.S. government and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In December 2020, the Associated Press reported Mayorkas' nomination may face hurdles due to an investigation into his management of the U.S. immigration agency under President Barack Obama.

The Office of Inspector General's 2015 report criticized his handling of three politically connected applications to a program that grants U.S. visas to foreigners who make job-creating investments in the United States. Mayorkas has disputed the findings, and he never faced any sanctions, but Republican senators were bringing it up last month, ahead of what could be a tight confirmation vote.

In opening remarks at his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Mayorkas vowed to get to the bottom of the “horrifying” attack on the Capitol.

Mayorkas told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that if confirmed he would do everything possible to ensure "the desecration of the building that stands as one of the three pillars of our democracy, and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, staff, and everyone present, will not happen again."

Other than President Donald Trump, Hawley has suffered the most fallout from the storming of the Capitol. Multiple donors have pulled financial support. Meanwhile, the Trump-opposing Lincoln Project said it would take out full-page newspaper ads calling out his remaining donors.

If approved, Mayorkas — who was born in Cuba — would be the first Latino and first immigrant to run DHS.

Peter Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, took over as acting head of the Department of Homeland Security last week after Chad Wolf resigned.

It's an important moment for Homeland Security, the third-largest Cabinet agency. According to the Associated Press, DHS became closely identified with President Donald Trump's political agenda, as it imposed new hurdles to restrict legal immigration, dispatched agents in tactical gear to protests over the summer without the consent of local authorities and employed controversial measures against illegal immigration, most notoriously the separation of children from their families at the southwest border as part of a zero-tolerance policy in 2018.